Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up to $335.76

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $335.76, but opened at $350.34. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $344.59, with a volume of 15,369 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

