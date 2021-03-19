Morgan Stanley Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $62.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

