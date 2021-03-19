Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $141.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

