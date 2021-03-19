Morgan Stanley Boosts The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $57.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,740. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in The Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.