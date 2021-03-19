Morgan Stanley Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE AEE opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

