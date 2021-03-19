Morgan Stanley Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.
DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
