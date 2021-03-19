Morgan Stanley Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

