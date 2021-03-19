Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

