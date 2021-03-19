Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

