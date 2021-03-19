Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SR. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,060. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

