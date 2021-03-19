Morgan Stanley Trims Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.27. 14,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,342,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,864,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,802,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, ICON Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
