Morgan Stanley Trims Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.27. 14,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,342,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,864,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,802,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, ICON Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

