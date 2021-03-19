Morguard (TSE:MRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 9,175 shares.The stock last traded at C$119.19 and had previously closed at C$118.52.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

