Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total transaction of $3,513,380.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,873,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,129,267.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,362 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,952. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

