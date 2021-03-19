Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.18, but opened at C$3.76. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

