Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lessened by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 5.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,425. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

