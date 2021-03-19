Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,421. Movado Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $26.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $561.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

