MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 303.7% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 303.7% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $142.28 million and approximately $810.96 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,317,545,672 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

