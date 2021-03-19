MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $40.50 on Friday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.