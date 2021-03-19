MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $43.50. MP Materials shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 180,059 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,113,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.