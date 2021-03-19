MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

