mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $144,860.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.88 or 0.99729083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,798,846 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.