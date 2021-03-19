M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of M&T Bank worth $67,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.