M&T Bank Corp Acquires 20,606 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $46.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

