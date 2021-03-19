M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,482 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

