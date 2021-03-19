M&T Bank Corp Acquires 457 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

