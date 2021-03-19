M&T Bank Corp Acquires 69,736 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,221,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.95 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

