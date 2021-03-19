M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 45,696 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

VNT stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

