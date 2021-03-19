M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKSI opened at $171.74 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

