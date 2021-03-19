M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day moving average of $176.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

