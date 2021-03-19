M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.80 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

