M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 146.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordson by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.24 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.