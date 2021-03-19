M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -253.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

