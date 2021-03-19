M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 320,772 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.