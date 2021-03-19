M&T Bank Corp Buys 28,328 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 410,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 115,071 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

