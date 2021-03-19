M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 25,880 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $74.90.

