M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

