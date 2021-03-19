M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

IR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.