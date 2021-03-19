M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

