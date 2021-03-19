M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 102.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.