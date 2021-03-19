M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,702,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

