M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

