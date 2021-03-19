M&T Bank Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of ET opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.