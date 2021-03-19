M&T Bank Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $219.28 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.15, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.