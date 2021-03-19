M&T Bank Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $44.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.