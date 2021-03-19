M&T Bank Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 51.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 166,774 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 204,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 128,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $35.81 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,107. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

