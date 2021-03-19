M&T Bank Corp Has $1.68 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30.

