M&T Bank Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

