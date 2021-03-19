M&T Bank Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.