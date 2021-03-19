M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

MUFG stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.