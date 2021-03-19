M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IAC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $235.09 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.