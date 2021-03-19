M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,220 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

